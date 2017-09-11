Grace Mugabe says 'unhinged' SA model attacked her with knife

Zimbabwe's First Lady, Grace Mugabe, has denied assaulting model Gabriella Engels with an electric cable in a Johannesburg hotel suite last month, saying an "intoxicated and unhinged" Engels attacked her with a knife.

In a previously unreported Aug. 17 deposition seen by Reuters, Mugabe countered 20-year-old Engels' version, portraying herself as the victim after intervening on behalf of her adult sons Chatunga and Robert Junior who were "in trouble with a drunken young woman".

The statement said Grace Mugabe, 52 and a contender to replace her 93-year-old husband as Zimbabwe's president, was thinking about filing attempted murder charges.

According to Engels, an irate Mugabe burst into the room where she was waiting with two friends to meet Chatunga Mugabe on Aug. 13 and started laying into her with an electric cable.