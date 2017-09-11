Gupta fallout dogs top auditors

Audit firm KPMG's fingerprints are all over the Gupta empire and its controversial deals dating back to 2008, The Times can reveal as an industry probe unfolds into the firm's involvement with the family.

KPMG's involvement in auditing Linkway Trading, allegedly used to channel R30-million of taxpayers' money to fund the infamous 2013 Gupta wedding at Sun City, is the subject of an inquiry by auditing industry watchdog the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors.

KPMG has promised a "comprehensive" review of its work for the Guptas.

The firm also advised the family on investments and the forming of companies in Dubai, conducted a due diligence examination of Ubank - which the Guptas wanted to buy - and provided a tax opinion and audit of VR Laser Services.