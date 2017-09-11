Hope for forgotten Atlantis

A plan to make the Atlantis Industrial Area a special economic zone is fast becoming a reality after it was gazetted by Trade and Industry minister Rob Davies.

Atlantis has for several years seen little economic activity‚ leading to widespread unemployment and poverty.

But the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape provincial government are trying to change that. The area is being touted as a hub for the green economy and government is enticing companies to invest billions of rands there.