As a South African‚ Greg Badenhorst is accustomed to reports about violence but he had never experienced anything like the wrath of Mother Nature.

The 40-year-old Capetonian decided to forgo calls to evacuate his home in the state of Florida and experience Hurricane Irma first-hand.

He wanted to be one of the few who would live to tell the tale. Speaking to TimesLIVE he admitted that it was not a wise call.

“Irma has been greatly hyped up in the media like you wouldn’t believe it‚ last week that was all everyone was talking about” said Badenhorst.

By Sunday evening‚ South African time‚ most electrical appliances had stopped working. Luckily the lights were spared said a relieved Badenhorst.