Is kidnapping the wealthy becoming a sick trend?
A Chinese businessman was allegedly kidnapped and his captors sought a ransom of R1-million. But after settling for R100‚000 they let him go. He had barely been released when police nabbed three suspects in Kraaifontein.
According to police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana he was snatched on September 9 in Monte Vista.
"The alleged kidnappers settled for R100‚000 after negotiations with the family which was subsequently paid. Shortly after his release‚ police pounced on the suspects aged 31‚ 33 and 40 in Bloekombos‚ Kraaifontein‚'' said Rwexana. "Some of the ransom money was recovered and a vehicle used in the incident seized.''
Sadeck Zhaun Ahmed‚ a wealthy businessman from Cape Town‚ was kidnapped two months ago outside his business premises in Woodstock.
According to police the 71-year-old was abducted from his vehicle after three gunmen approached him and forced him into a bakkie.
Last year‚ another prominent businessman‚ Naushad Khan‚ was kidnapped under similar circumstances in front of his business in Athlone. Both of their captors allegedly demanded a ransom. While Khan returned home‚ Ahmed's whereabouts are unknown.
Community crime fighter‚ Hanif Loonat‚ told TimesLIVE he knows of two Chinese nationals who had been kidnapped and found at the weekend.
"I am afraid this is going to become the tendency in this country such as it had become in Mexico and Mozambique where prominent people are kidnapped to enrich a group of people - mostly operating in the underworld‚'' said Loonat.
Loonat went on to claim that often these criminals work with certain police officers. Rwexana said they have no record of two Chinese being kidnapped.
In 2008‚ Reuters reported about Mexican drug gangs which turned to kidnapping US citizens for ransom.
"The FBI in San Diego says it is investigating 16 cases of US residents kidnapped and held in Tijuana between October last year and May‚ including some who were abducted in San Diego County‚'' the article read.
