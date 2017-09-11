Is kidnapping the wealthy becoming a sick trend?

A Chinese businessman was allegedly kidnapped and his captors sought a ransom of R1-million. But after settling for R100‚000 they let him go. He had barely been released when police nabbed three suspects in Kraaifontein.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana he was snatched on September 9 in Monte Vista.

"The alleged kidnappers settled for R100‚000 after negotiations with the family which was subsequently paid. Shortly after his release‚ police pounced on the suspects aged 31‚ 33 and 40 in Bloekombos‚ Kraaifontein‚'' said Rwexana. "Some of the ransom money was recovered and a vehicle used in the incident seized.''

Sadeck Zhaun Ahmed‚ a wealthy businessman from Cape Town‚ was kidnapped two months ago outside his business premises in Woodstock.

According to police the 71-year-old was abducted from his vehicle after three gunmen approached him and forced him into a bakkie.