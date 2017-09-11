South Africa

Is kidnapping the wealthy becoming a sick trend?

11 September 2017 - 16:15 By Nashira Davids
A Chinese businessman was allegedly kidnapped and released after a R100‚000 ransom was paid. File photo.
A Chinese businessman was allegedly kidnapped and released after a R100‚000 ransom was paid. File photo.
Image: Supplied

A Chinese businessman was allegedly kidnapped and his captors sought a ransom of R1-million. But after settling for R100‚000 they let him go. He had barely been released when police nabbed three suspects in Kraaifontein.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana he was snatched on September 9 in Monte Vista.

"The alleged kidnappers settled for R100‚000 after negotiations with the family which was subsequently paid. Shortly after his release‚ police pounced on the suspects aged 31‚ 33 and 40 in Bloekombos‚ Kraaifontein‚'' said Rwexana. "Some of the ransom money was recovered and a vehicle used in the incident seized.''

Sadeck Zhaun Ahmed‚ a wealthy businessman from Cape Town‚ was kidnapped two months ago outside his business premises in Woodstock.

According to police the 71-year-old was abducted from his vehicle after three gunmen approached him and forced him into a bakkie.

Crime-fighting group face kidnapping‚ assault charges

Eight men claiming to represent a notorious community crime-fighting group will appear in court on kidnapping‚ assault and weapons-related charges in ...
News
8 hours ago

Last year‚ another prominent businessman‚ Naushad Khan‚ was kidnapped under similar circumstances in front of his business in Athlone. Both of their captors allegedly demanded a ransom. While Khan returned home‚ Ahmed's whereabouts are unknown.

Community crime fighter‚ Hanif Loonat‚ told TimesLIVE he knows of two Chinese nationals who had been kidnapped and found at the weekend.

"I am afraid this is going to become the tendency in this country such as it had become in Mexico and Mozambique where prominent people are kidnapped to enrich a group of people - mostly operating in the underworld‚'' said Loonat.

Loonat went on to claim that often these criminals work with certain police officers. Rwexana said they have no record of two Chinese being kidnapped.

In 2008‚ Reuters reported about Mexican drug gangs which turned to kidnapping US citizens for ransom.

"The FBI in San Diego says it is investigating 16 cases of US residents kidnapped and held in Tijuana between October last year and May‚ including some who were abducted in San Diego County‚'' the article read.

READ MORE:

Kidnapped by loan shark: Authorities sweep on dodgy credit providers

Credit providers holding on to bank cards as surety for loans have been raided in Mpumalanga and Limpopo.
News
11 days ago

Vusi Nova found alive after being kidnapped by hijackers

RnB musician Vusi Nova was found in Johannesburg after being kidnapped in a hijacking on Friday morning, TshisaLIVE can confirm.
TshisaLIVE
17 days ago

Kidnapped millionaire contacts son from captivity

A kidnapped Cape Town millionaire has spoken to his son.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Hurricane Irma makes Capetonian eat his words South Africa
  2. Angry fishermen barricade themselves in government building South Africa
  3. Is kidnapping the wealthy becoming a sick trend? South Africa
  4. Western Cape dam levels at record lows for this time of the year South Africa
  5. Alleged cannibal in ICU after being shot by cops South Africa

Latest Videos

Audi TT flies over Sandton fence, crashes through billboard
From notorious pool hall to prayers: Imam converts raunchy tavern into mosque
X