Vusi Vilakazi‚ manager of a clothing store on the corner of Bree and Small streets‚ said they have been experiencing an increase in crime since the start of the power outage.

"We are losing business big time. Less and less people come to town because not even ATMs work‚ so basically there is less money.

“We use 30 litres of petrol a day on the generator and it doesn't even last until the next day.

“The business had to hire an extra security guard‚ you see‚ this is because thieves are taking advantage of the lights being out.

“It's hard to see what's what. We are losing business. And we have all these extra business costs‚ but we can't afford to shut down. We still open on weekends. As I talk to you‚ we are arranging for transport to take some of the stock to our other shop in Pretoria‚” said Vilakazi.

MD Ismail‚ a supermarket owner‚ told TimesLIVE that he has suffered a loss of R28‚000 after he had to throw away fish.