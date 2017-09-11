Residents, businesses angry - two weeks of darkness in Joburg's CBD

A Johannesburg resident had to pack up her life and find temporary accommodation after a major power outage hit the city centre a week ago.

“It’s been a week since I left my place; I had to find a temporary place in Brixton. I spend more on transport now because it’s far as compared to my place in town. I even use Uber because I knock off quite late‚" said Chriselda Kekana who is one of hundreds of Joburg residents left without power for more than a week.

“I don’t have family around where I can just rock up and sleep. This is such an inconvenience. If it was just electricity then I would have made it‚ but I can’t survive not having water too‚” said Kekana‚ who lives at Lofts@66 on Pritchard Street.

Kekana said the power outage has lead to numerous unexpected expenses.

“If I was home I would have cooked‚ now I have to buy lunch. I felt very helpless because there is nothing I can do really. When I left I had to take my food out of the fridge and go away with it. What’s more frustrating is that no one was saying anything and buildings like the High Court close to us had their electricity restored on time. They were prioritised‚” Kekana said.

Large sections of the inner city were plunged into darkness the Sunday before last owing to a fire in an underground tunnel caused by cable theft.