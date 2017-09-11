South Africa

Van Breda's socks shed light on the night of the gruesome family murder

11 September 2017 - 17:28 By Tanya Farber
Henri van Breda in the Western Cape High Court.
Henri van Breda in the Western Cape High Court.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

A pair of grey shorts and white socks worn by Henri van Breda were “exposed to multiple blood shedding events”‚ while urine was also found on the shorts.

This came to light on Monday in the High Court in Cape Town where Van Breda stands accused of the murder of his parents and brother at their luxury home at De Zalze in Stellenbosch in January 2015.

He is also on trial for the attempted murder of his sister who suffered traumatic brain injuries and has retrograde amnesia as a result and cannot testify.

The shorts and socks have been a much-awaited focus in the case ever since the NPA referenced them in June 2016 when Van Breda was finally arrested – 17 months after the murders took place.

When will the curtain fall on the Van Breda tragedy?

Henri van Breda has been the main character in a theatrical courtroom drama that has now played out for some 35 days.
News
18 days ago

Reading from a file thicker than Tolstoy’s notoriously lengthy book‚ Crime and Punishment‚ blood spatter expert Captain Marius Joubert said he had come to the conclusion that the blood spatters suggest the grey shorts “were in close proximity to Rudi (Henri’s brother) and Martin (Henri’s father) when force was applied to the blood source of those victims”.

It was also found that some of the spatters on the shorts were “saturated in urine” which had fully penetrated the fabric of the shorts.

Joubert also reported that 16 “mechanisms responsible for blood stains” were identified on the white socks which Van Breda was wearing in the early hours of the morning when he called emergency services for help.

At the “back of the white socks”‚ it was found that they (the socks) had been exposed to “blood shedding events in close proximity to Teresa (Henri’s mother) and Rudi too” when forces were applied to those victims.

Van Breda running out of funds

Henri van Breda is running out of funds to defend himself against the state.
News
21 days ago

It was also suggested that the socks were in contact at some point with Martin van Breda.

The media was not entitled to a copy of the report as yet‚ since more will be revealed in court on Tuesday.

As Joubert read the report in minute detail‚ Van Breda sat expressionless in the dock‚ spinning his ring‚ which he had removed from his finger‚ around and around.

This spectre of the fidgety Van Breda has become a case of déjà vu for anyone sitting in on the trial‚ and public interest seems to have waned with the public gallery almost empty on Monday.

For those in the court in a legal or journalistic capacity‚ Joubert’s appearance – though frustrating as he spoke so softly – came as a major relief.

His recent illness had led to a lengthy postponement – and still lingers in his voice which was at times hardly audible.

He read from his report for approximately four hours on Monday‚ only pausing briefly for a few questions from state prosecutor Susan Galloway or Judge Siraj Desai.

The case continues on Tuesday.

Most read

  1. New code to fight fraud‚ corruption in accounting profession South Africa
  2. WATCH | New school corporal punishment video emerges South Africa
  3. Judge scolds lawyers‚ telling them to maintain decorum South Africa
  4. Residents, businesses angry - two weeks of darkness in Joburg's CBD South Africa
  5. Van Breda's socks shed light on the night of the gruesome family murder South Africa

Latest Videos

Teacher beats up female pupils in class
Audi TT flies over Sandton fence, crashes through billboard
X