Van Breda's socks shed light on the night of the gruesome family murder

A pair of grey shorts and white socks worn by Henri van Breda were “exposed to multiple blood shedding events”‚ while urine was also found on the shorts.

This came to light on Monday in the High Court in Cape Town where Van Breda stands accused of the murder of his parents and brother at their luxury home at De Zalze in Stellenbosch in January 2015.

He is also on trial for the attempted murder of his sister who suffered traumatic brain injuries and has retrograde amnesia as a result and cannot testify.

The shorts and socks have been a much-awaited focus in the case ever since the NPA referenced them in June 2016 when Van Breda was finally arrested – 17 months after the murders took place.