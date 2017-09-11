WATCH: Shocking moment Audi TT smashes to bits in horror crash
Paramedics are astounded that a young woman survived a horrific crash on Rivonia Road in Sandton in the early hours of Sunday morning.
CCTV footage of the crash surfaced on social media on Monday morning‚ showing the powerful Audi TT colliding with an unknown object‚ flying up into the air before smashing into a brick wall and flipping over.
Photographs posted online show the extent of the damage to the car‚ whose engine parts littered the pavement.
The driver is in her early 20s and is believed to be in a critical condition in hospital after being found outside the vehicle by paramedics.
It is not clear how she got out of the mangled wreckage and conflicting reports over her current condition are circulating online.
JHB - Rivonia Road: #CRASH Audi T T RT @sontolicioussss @TrafficSA pic.twitter.com/vePpnkawzG— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) September 10, 2017
“ER24 paramedics responded to the scene after receiving the emergency call at 05h15‚” ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said in a statement on Monday.
“Upon arrival‚ paramedics found a wrecked performance vehicle lying next to a wall. The body of a woman was found lying a short distance behind the vehicle.
“Paramedics assessed the woman and found that she had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition.”
Paramedics stabilised her on the scene before transporting her to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Rob Beezy posted a video of the aftermath of the crash (Warning: graphic imagery not for sensitive viewers).
JHB - The Audi TT Crash on Rivonia Road: The Video pic.twitter.com/oPF1eBfE5I— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) September 10, 2017
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE