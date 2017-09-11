Paramedics are astounded that a young woman survived a horrific crash on Rivonia Road in Sandton in the early hours of Sunday morning.

CCTV footage of the crash surfaced on social media on Monday morning‚ showing the powerful Audi TT colliding with an unknown object‚ flying up into the air before smashing into a brick wall and flipping over.

Photographs posted online show the extent of the damage to the car‚ whose engine parts littered the pavement.

The driver is in her early 20s and is believed to be in a critical condition in hospital after being found outside the vehicle by paramedics.

It is not clear how she got out of the mangled wreckage and conflicting reports over her current condition are circulating online.