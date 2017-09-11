South Africa

WATCH: Shocking moment Audi TT smashes to bits in horror crash

11 September 2017 - 11:44 By Kyle Cowan

Paramedics are astounded that a young woman survived a horrific crash on Rivonia Road in Sandton in the early hours of Sunday morning.

CCTV footage of the crash surfaced on social media on Monday morning‚ showing the powerful Audi TT colliding with an unknown object‚ flying up into the air before smashing into a brick wall and flipping over.

Photographs posted online show the extent of the damage to the car‚ whose engine parts littered the pavement.

The driver is in her early 20s and is believed to be in a critical condition in hospital after being found outside the vehicle by paramedics.

It is not clear how she got out of the mangled wreckage and conflicting reports over her current condition are circulating online.

“ER24 paramedics responded to the scene after receiving the emergency call at 05h15‚” ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said in a statement on Monday.

“Upon arrival‚ paramedics found a wrecked performance vehicle lying next to a wall. The body of a woman was found lying a short distance behind the vehicle.

“Paramedics assessed the woman and found that she had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition.”

Paramedics stabilised her on the scene before transporting her to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Rob Beezy posted a video of the aftermath of the crash (Warning: graphic imagery not for sensitive viewers).

Most read

  1. Norway votes in 'election thriller' World
  2. 'Who wants to die?': Manager accused of pointing gun at workers South Africa
  3. Grace Mugabe says 'unhinged' SA model attacked her with knife South Africa
  4. Multi-million rand drug and rhino horn bust at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  5. Joburg’s indie gaming festival boots up Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Audi TT flies over Sandton fence, crashes through billboard
From notorious pool hall to prayers: Imam converts raunchy tavern into mosque

Related articles

  1. Spinning's not for thugs: Mzansi's daredevil motorsport goes legit Lifestyle
  2. WATCH: Gotcha! Motorists halt fleeing driver after N1 car crash South Africa
  3. WATCH: You'll laugh at these texting fails - but there's a twist News
  4. WATCH: Is this South Africa's worst truck driver? South Africa
X