The average water level of dams across the Western Cape is 35.2%‚ a significant drop from the levels measured last year.

In the corresponding period last year‚ dam levels were at 61% after the winter rainfall.

Anton Bredell‚ Western Cape Local Government‚ Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC‚ said the province remained in the grip of the worst drought in decades.

“We have been actively managing the situation – in some areas – since 2010 when the first restrictions were implemented.