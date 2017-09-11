'Who wants to die?': Manager accused of pointing gun at workers

Joubert will also appear in the Midrand Magistrate’s Court on September 28 in connection with a case of crimen injuria after allegedly calling a worker a baboon.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Mmakgomo Semono confirmed that the case had been opened in September 2016 and said Joubert had been warned to appear in court.

Workers‚ who asked not be named‚ claimed that some staff had been forced to leave the company after complaining to management about Joubert’s behaviour.

Joubert declined to comment because the cases are before the courts.

“I really do not want to give any comments. I am tired of all these people who are making allegations against me. I gave my statements to the police‚” he told TimesLIVE.