South Africa

At least seven KZN teachers to be suspended today

12 September 2017 - 08:07 By Matthew Savides

The education department is on Tuesday expected to suspend seven teachers in KwaZulu-Natal over allegations ranging from rape to assault.

Two of the cases being investigated were caught on video. In the one case‚ a teacher is caught caning female learners at the Umdlamfe Secondary School in Esikhawini‚ Richards Bay‚ in the north of the province. In the second case‚ a teacher‚ a head of department and a principal are gang raping a learner.

"In total‚ seven educators are going to be suspended [Tuesday]‚" said national education department spokesman Elijah Mhlanga in a WhatsApp message to journalists. "The KZN education head of department has prepared letters of suspension to be served on the implicated persons."

KZN spokesman Muzi Mahlambi also weighed in.

"The KZN department of education will [Tuesday] morning hand deliver the suspension letters of educators in King Cetshwayo district who are alleged to have sexually abused learners from the following schools: Zithume‚ Zinqobele‚ Manqamu and Dlangezwa‚" he said.

Mahlambi also cited the Umdlamfe case.

