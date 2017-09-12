Blood spatter expert puts suspect at bedside of Van Breda's slain brother

The suspect in the Henri van Breda murder trial was standing next to the bed when Rudi van Breda was axed to death.

This is according to an expert who was tasked with analysing blood spatter patterns in the wake of the triple-axe attack that killed Martin van Breda‚ his wife Teresa‚ their son Rudi‚ and left their daughter Marli fighting for her life in their luxury home at De Zalze in Stellenbosch in 2015.

Police captain Marius Joubert on Tuesday read out his second report‚ based on his analysis of the blood patterns.