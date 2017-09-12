Cape man waits for Hurricane Irma but regrets it

South African Greg Badenhorst is one of the diehards who decided not to evacuate his Fort Lauderdale home as Hurricane Irma pounded Florida in the US with high winds, storm surges, and torrential rain.

The 40-year-old Capetonian told The Times he did not want to miss out on the experience like he did last year, when a smaller storm hit Florida while he was away in New York.

But in hindsight, perhaps it was not the greatest idea.

"I have never experienced such bad weather," he said. "But the experiment is done. I can't even leave my house now."

He said media coverage of Hurricane Irma had been "greatly hyped up" and last week he watched people fighting for water and gas at supermarkets with empty shelves.