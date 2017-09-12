Even though Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) has assured students that academic activities will continue despite the violence on campus‚ one student described how he was woken up by the sound of stun grenades early on Tuesday morning.

The student who asked to remain anonymous said: “I was sleeping …when all of a sudden I heard the loud bangs of the stun grenades that went off outside our residence. It sounded like bombs going off."

The student is from a small town in the Western Cape and said that heavy police presence and protesters is something that he is not accustomed to.

“There were students protesting early this morning and the police tried to disperse the crowd. It frightens me when the stun grenades go off like that without warning‚” he said.