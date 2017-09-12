Protesting Cape Peninsula University of Technology students met the deputy vice-chancellor on Tuesday after a spate of violence on Monday.

Spokesman Lauren Kansley said the meeting between Anthony Staak‚ students and workers followed violence at the Cape Town campus. “There was no resolution‚ it was just to hear what the issues were about‚” she said.

Another meeting was held between a representative of the Dean of Students and protesting students from CPUT’s Athlone campus‚ who handed over a 20-point letter of demand.

The condition of a guard who was stabbed on Monday was unclear on Tuesday. Kansley said the university had yet to quantify the damage to buildings.

“One workshop was set alight on Monday. It was an industrial design workshop and had expensive equipment in it. The entrance to a building was also set alight.”

The protesting students were reportedly upset about the suspension of four student leaders. Workers were angry about insourcing arrangements. The academic programme and exams continued on Tuesday.