Exams will continue as scheduled at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT)‚ said spokesperson Lauren Kansley. This follows a spate of violence at the institution on Monday.

“There were no overnight reports. I spoke with the security this morning‚” Kansley said.

On Monday students and law enforcement officials clashed when protesting students disrupted classes. According to reports‚ a classroom was torched. But the motive behind the violence at the institution is unclear. Some students are allegedly upset over the suspension of four student leaders.

As for staff issues‚ Kansley said that insourced workers would have been inducted at the institution on Tuesday but workers have not reported for duty since Monday.

She said the university has put measures in place to ensure that all academic activities will continue as planned.