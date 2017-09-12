Esidimeni deaths hearing: How much is the life of a jobless person worth?

How much is the life of destitute or jobless person worth? This is the question the arbitration process for families of psychiatric patients who died in Life Esidimeni saga will seek to address.

Retired Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke is presiding over arbitration hearings for families who lost relatives when they were moved from Life Esidimeni homes into illegal and ill-equipped non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Many of the 100 or so patients died needlessly of pneumonia‚ starvation and neglect‚ according to the health ombudsman's Malegapuru Makgoba report released in February.

Moseneke addressed the media saying that the government and Health Department had admitted wrongdoing in the Life Esidimeni matter and agreed that the families deserved compensation.