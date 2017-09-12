It's grim in blackout Jozi

A Johannesburg resident had to abandon her home and find temporary accommodation after a major power outage hit the city centre a week ago.

"It's been a week since I left my place; I had to find a temporary place in Brixton. I spend more on transport now because it's far as compared to my place in town," said Chriselda Kekana, who is one of hundreds of Johannes- burg residents left without power for more than a week.

"This is such an inconvenience. If it was just electricity then I would have made it, but I can't survive not having water too," said Kekana, who lived on Pritchard Street.

Large sections of the Johannesburg inner city were plunged into darkness on Sunday last week because of a fire in an underground tunnel caused by cable thieves.