South Africa

Man rushed to hospital after being ambushed by gunmen in Bedfordview

12 September 2017 - 13:28 By Bafana Nzimande
Gun. File photo
Gun. File photo
Image: iStock

A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot several times in Bedfordview.

Police are searching for a number of men who fired at the victim on Tuesday morning.

Sources close to the incident said the man had withdrawn a large amount of cash and was heading to the parking area when three men wearing balaclavas shot him.

The victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Police spokesman Lieutenant Kay Makhubele confirmed the shooting.

“Paramedics and the police are still at the scene. We are still gathering evidence. We can’t confirm if the victim had withdrawn money from an ATM or not. At this stage we don’t know what led to the shooting‚” said Makhubele.

READ MORE

Blood spatter expert puts suspect at bedside of Van Breda's slain brother

The suspect in the Henri van Breda murder trial was standing next to the bed when Rudi van Breda was axed to death.
News
2 hours ago

High-level team arrests four suspects as cops tackle hostel violence

In an effort to fight violent crime and eradicate illegal firearms in KwaZulu Natal‚ a multi-disciplinary team arrested four suspects‚ including one ...
News
5 hours ago

Mbalula ‘dismayed’ after firearms disappear from police stations

Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula has expressed his dismay over reports of 33 firearms disappearing from two Cape Town police stations‚ Bellville ...
Politics
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cape student woken up to the sound of stun grenades South Africa
  2. Blood spatter expert gives damning evidence against Van Breda South Africa
  3. Police fire rubber bullets and teargas to disperse rowdy Fort Hare students South Africa
  4. Esidimeni deaths hearing: How much is the life of a jobless person worth? South Africa
  5. Cars‚ gangs and ‘stranger danger’ keep SA's kids indoors South Africa

Latest Videos

Joburg woman fights off gun-wielding robbers
Teacher beats up female pupils in class
X