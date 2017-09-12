Man rushed to hospital after being ambushed by gunmen in Bedfordview

A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot several times in Bedfordview.

Police are searching for a number of men who fired at the victim on Tuesday morning.

Sources close to the incident said the man had withdrawn a large amount of cash and was heading to the parking area when three men wearing balaclavas shot him.

The victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Police spokesman Lieutenant Kay Makhubele confirmed the shooting.

“Paramedics and the police are still at the scene. We are still gathering evidence. We can’t confirm if the victim had withdrawn money from an ATM or not. At this stage we don’t know what led to the shooting‚” said Makhubele.