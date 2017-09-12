New hut gives KZN man bad cabin fever

An Umdloti man was so peeved by a new security checkpoint in the KwaZulu-Natal north coast town that he tied the guard hut to his vehicle and dragged it for a few hundred metres in a fit of anger.

The man, whose identity is being withheld by police, is facing a charge of malicious damage to property after damaging the R10,000 local security company hut.

His antics on Saturday night were captured by CCTV on Bellamont Road.

Umdloti Community Policing Forum member Jacqueline Herbst said the monitoring point was part of a security initiative to curb armed robberies and vehicle theft in the area.

"It's just a hut for the guard to sit in and at night they put cones out to regulate who comes and goes. We've had a spate of burglaries, which we managed to bring down with SAPS and the policing forum," said Herbst.

She believes the man became agitated because the checkpoint was near his home.

"On the video he reverses to the hut. Ties a chain to it. Gets back into his car and drives off a few hundred metres down the road, dragging it behind him," said Herbst.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said: "A case of malicious damage to property is being investigated."