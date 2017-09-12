The South African Revenue Service denies any foul play in the disciplinary hearing of SARS official Vlok Symington who says he is being targeted for being a whistle blower.

In a lengthy affidavit submitted to court the revenue service has denied or disputed nearly every single paragraph of Symington’s affidavit.

Symington‚ a SARS official of 27 years‚ made headlines in 2016 when it emerged he was “held hostage” in a SARS boardroom by Commissioner Tom Moyane’s bodyguard‚ Thabo Titi‚ and members of the Hawks - who were attempting to take back an email trail that landed up in Symington’s hands through error.

Symington recorded the alleged hostage drama on his cellphone.

The email was written by SARS’ own legal adviser‚ David Maphakela‚ saying he would not get involved in charging former finance minister Pravin Gordhan with fraud for “ethical reasons”.