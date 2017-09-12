South Africa

Police fire rubber bullets and teargas to disperse rowdy Fort Hare students

12 September 2017 - 14:56 By Sino Majangaza
University of Fort Hare. File photo
University of Fort Hare. File photo
Image: Rod Bally

Police fired rubber bullets and teargas on Tuesday to disperse a group of singing University of Fort Hare students as they were approaching the East London campus.

Students have embarked on a stay-away in support of Nursing Department students who are demanding the removal of their acting head of department‚ Ntombana Rala.

Armed police and private security guards are monitoring the situation.

The students are divided on the call for the stay-away.

Others are attending lectures under heavy security.

This is taking place as the management and student leaders are locked in a meeting to resolve the matter.

- DispatchLIVE

READ MORE

CPUT readies for exams after violence

Exams will continue as scheduled at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT)‚ said spokesperson Lauren Kansley. This follows a spate of ...
News
3 hours ago

Steve Biko: Gone but not forgotten

Tuesday marks the 40th anniversary of the death of Black Consciousness leader Steve Biko. Activists and friends share memories of the man behind the ...
News
8 hours ago

This algorithm can tell if you're gay

Artificial intelligence can tell if a person is gay or straight simply by "looking" at a picture of his or her face.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Cape student woken up to the sound of stun grenades South Africa
  2. Blood spatter expert gives damning evidence against Van Breda South Africa
  3. Police fire rubber bullets and teargas to disperse rowdy Fort Hare students South Africa
  4. Esidimeni deaths hearing: How much is the life of a jobless person worth? South Africa
  5. Cars‚ gangs and ‘stranger danger’ keep SA's kids indoors South Africa

Latest Videos

Joburg woman fights off gun-wielding robbers
Teacher beats up female pupils in class
X