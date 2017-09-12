Police fire rubber bullets and teargas to disperse rowdy Fort Hare students

Police fired rubber bullets and teargas on Tuesday to disperse a group of singing University of Fort Hare students as they were approaching the East London campus.

Students have embarked on a stay-away in support of Nursing Department students who are demanding the removal of their acting head of department‚ Ntombana Rala.

Armed police and private security guards are monitoring the situation.

The students are divided on the call for the stay-away.

Others are attending lectures under heavy security.

This is taking place as the management and student leaders are locked in a meeting to resolve the matter.

- DispatchLIVE