Police have been lambasted for their "insensitive" handling of the incident in which a three-year-old girl was allegedly brutally molested by a four-year-old boy at a day care centre.

Late week TimesLIVE reported how a 40-year-old mother was told by police in Mabopane north of Pretoria that they would not investigate the matter‚ which she reported on August 7‚ as the alleged sexual assault was between children.

She said this was despite a medical examination revealing that the toddler had been sexually assaulted‚ although no DNA traces were found.

Forensic nurse Vincentia Dlamini‚ an operations director at Women and Men Against Women and Child Abuse‚ said it was highly unlikely that a four-year-old could be capable of inflicting such severe injuries.