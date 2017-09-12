Education Department spokesperson‚ Kwazi Mthethwa‚ said that a delegation of officials had been dispatched to the school.

"At this stage we are trying to understand what has gone wrong at that school. We are investigating‚" he said.

"We are happy to report that classes‚ as well as trial examinations are continuing despite the interruption yesterday."

Mthethwa said that two classrooms and a storeroom were razed by the fire‚ allegedly set by pupils.

He urged the learners to engage with the department in a way that is constructive.