South African Revenue Service (SARS) customs officials intercepted the foreign registered truck‚ as it travelled from South Africa to Zimbabwe‚ at the Beitbridge border post on Sunday.

The vehicle was “subjected to a physical inspection after the driver declared that he was carrying only plastic buckets”‚ according to SARS. It was found to be carrying 700 packages of chicken estimated to be worth t R711‚000.

“The goods and the truck have been detained pending further investigation by the South African Police Service‚” said SARS.