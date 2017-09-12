South Africa

SARS swoops on Mpisane company

12 September 2017 - 07:22 By Loyiso Sidimba
Businesswoman Shauwn Mpisane. File photo
Image: TEBOGO LETSIE

One of the companies owned by high-flying Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mpisane is facing liquidation over a multimillion-rand tax bill.

"Interested parties" have been given until next week to state why Mpisane's Zikhulise Cleaning, Maintenance and Transport should not be placed under final liquidation.

The Pretoria High Court placed the company under provisional liquidation last month following an application by SARS, which asked the court to wind up Zikhulise because of its tax bill.

Mpisane's company owes R204-million in tax, according to court papers.

The winding up of Zikhulise is not the first time one of Mpisane's companies has been provisionally liquidated.

In 2013, Ukhozi, which built RDP houses, was provisionally liquidated after SARS claimed it owed more than R9-million in unpaid taxes.

Mpisane and her husband S'bu have been awarded tenders worth millions in KwaZulu-Natal.

In 2014, the NPA controversially dropped fraud and tax-evasion charges against Mpisane and her company.

Mpisane and Zikhulise face more than 100 tax-fraud charges involving R4.7-million.

Prosecutors allege that Mpisane used forged invoices to make fraudulent representations about the annual financial statements and income tax returns.

