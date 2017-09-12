Sexy videos in Ramaphosa scandal published in ‘public interest’‚ says Kenny Kunene

Kunene was taken to court along with The Sunday Independent on Tuesday by one of the women who was linked to Ramaphosa.

The Weekly Xposé had published graphic sexual videos which the woman allegedly sent to Ramaphosa. Ramaphosa is not in the videos.

The case was postponed for hearing on Wednesday.

Attorney Nomaswazi Maseko‚ representing the applicant‚ said that the woman has since been embarrassed by people approaching her in public.

"We are here on an urgent basis to try and prevent people viewing this video on Weekly Xposé. What we are alleging is that she is identifiable and she's been approached by people that she doesn’t know who say: 'Oh you are the porn star'‚" said Maseko.

Kunene said he could not comment on the nature of the editorial decision taken to publish the videos.