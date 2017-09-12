Sunday Independent editor Steven Motale has taken a decision not to leak pictures and videos in his possession of one of the women who is alleged to have had a relationship with deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa.

The deputy president was the theme of the paper's article published two weeks ago‚ alleging that he was involved in a number of extramarital affairs. He has strongly denied the claim‚ only admitting to one affair which he had eight years ago.

"Her lawyers wrote to us demanding on her behalf to make an undertaking that we will never‚ in all our official articles‚ use the videos in our possession. We didn't have a problem with that so we are not contesting [the application]. However‚ all material in our possession except for video and pictures‚ we are still going to use ... we won’t barge on that‚" said Motale.

He was speaking at the Johannesburg High Court shortly after the application brought by one of the women who is alleged to have had a relationship with the deputy president.