The blood speaks in Van Breda murder trial

A pair of grey shorts and white socks worn by Henri van Breda were "exposed to multiple blood-shedding events" and urine was also found on the shorts.

Captain Marius Joubert was giving evidence on Monday at the trial of Van Breda in the High Court in Cape Town. Van Breda is accused of murdering his parents and brother at their luxury home at De Zalze in Stellenbosch in January 2015.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of his sister who had traumatic brain injuries and has retrograde amnesia as a result and cannot testify.