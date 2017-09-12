Bongani Mandonsela times his breathing with his footfalls on a dusty path that leads away from his home in Ingula‚ in the rolling hills of southern KwaZulu-Natal.

On his way to school‚ in the darkness‚ he knows he has to walk an hour along paths etched into the veld before he arrives at his classroom.

"I can't tell you how far it is. It feels like miles. I know it takes me more than an hour‚" he said.

"In winter I leave home when it is dark and I come home when it is dark‚" the 17-year-old scholar said.

Madonsela is one of thousands of children in the rural reaches of the province who face an arduous journey to school everyday.