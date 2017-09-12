International consultancy firm McKinsey‚ which has been dragged into the Gupta state capture saga ‚ has distanced itself from its South African director‚ Vikas Sagar‚ and the Gupta-linked company‚ Trillian.

On Monday Corruption Watch announced that it would approach the US Justice Department with information allegedly linking McKinsey to corruption and bribery allegations involving Eskom.

In June Eskom said that New York City-based law firm Oliver Wyman found payments totalling R1.6-billion to Trillian and McKinsey to be above board. But two weeks ago Eskom admitted to lying about payments made to Trillian and McKinsey and said that the payments were red-flagged and that a legal review was recommended.

McKinsey on Tuesday vehemently objected to Corruption Watch's accusations.

The firm's global spokesman‚ Steve John‚ said: “McKinsey has never served the Gupta family or any companies known to be linked to the Guptas.