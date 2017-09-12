Woman survives Sandton horror crash

Photographs posted online show the extent of the damage to the car.

The driver is in her early 20s and is believed to be in a critical condition in hospital after being found outside the vehicle by paramedics.

It is not clear how she got out of the mangled wreckage and conflicting reports about her condition are circulating online.

"ER24 paramedics responded after receiving the emergency call at 5.15am," ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

"Paramedics found a wrecked performance vehicle lying next to a wall. The woman was found lying a short distance behind the vehicle.

"Paramedics assessed the woman and found that she had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition."

They stabilised her before transporting her to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.

The police are still investigating the cause of the crash.