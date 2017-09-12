South Africa

Woman survives Sandton horror crash

12 September 2017 - 07:05 By Kyle Cowan
The woman occupant of this car survived.
The woman occupant of this car survived.
Image: News.searchessa

Paramedics are astounded that a young woman survived a horrific crash on Rivonia Road, in Sandton, northern Johannesburg, early on Sunday morning.

CCTV footage of the crash surfaced on social media yesterday. It shows the powerful Audi TT colliding with an unknown object, flying up into the air before smashing into a brick wall and flipping over.

Photographs posted online show the extent of the damage to the car.

The driver is in her early 20s and is believed to be in a critical condition in hospital after being found outside the vehicle by paramedics.

It is not clear how she got out of the mangled wreckage and conflicting reports about her condition are circulating online.

"ER24 paramedics responded after receiving the emergency call at 5.15am," ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

"Paramedics found a wrecked performance vehicle lying next to a wall. The woman was found lying a short distance behind the vehicle.

"Paramedics assessed the woman and found that she had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition."

They stabilised her before transporting her to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.

The police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

MORE

WATCH: Gotcha! Motorists halt fleeing driver after N1 car crash

A motorist's attempt to flee the scene of an accident on the N1 near Centurion was thwarted when several drivers gave chase.
News
26 days ago

WATCH | Petrol bombs and gunshots as taxi war erupts in Sandton

A gang of men descended on two Uber drivers in Sandton‚ Johannesburg‚ on Thursday evening‚ petrol-bombing their cars and firing shots‚ in what ...
News
4 days ago

WATCH | Woman slips cuffs, steals cop car, crashes after high-speed chase

A woman made a daring escape when she slipped out of her handcuffs and stole a police cruiser, leading officers on a high speed chase caught on ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. SARS swoops on Mpisane company South Africa
  2. It's grim in blackout Jozi South Africa
  3. Blame genes for porky Labradors Sci-Tech
  4. 'Harsh action' for teacher who caned girl: KZN education department South Africa
  5. Woman survives Sandton horror crash South Africa

Latest Videos

Teacher beats up female pupils in class
Audi TT flies over Sandton fence, crashes through billboard
X