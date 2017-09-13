Fourteen-year-old Ona Dubula‚ who was shot in the face at close range by police while he hid behind a table during a protest in Hout Bay on Tuesday‚ had surgery on Wednesday afternoon to remove a second rubber bullet that had been lodged under his tongue for more than 24 hours. This is the latest in a series of incidents in recent years of police heavy-handedness in Hout Bay.

It is unclear whether the South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating the shooting of Ona Dubula. A SAPS statement issued on Wednesday said only that “it is alleged” that a 14-year-old boy was injured during the protest and taken to the Hout Bay fire station for treatment.

SAPS spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said: “We urge the guardian and/or parents of this boy to come forward to open a criminal case to be investigated.”

SAPS didn’t respond to multiple questions from GroundUp asking whether police were investigating the incident and what action was being taken‚ following the release of graphic footage documenting the shooting. Ona was hit with at least four rubber bullets – two hitting his ribs and cracking them‚ and another two hitting his mouth. He had ventured to witness the protest from about 3km away in Imizamo Yethu where he lives.

GroundUp visited Ona and his mother Pinkie in Groote Schuur today.