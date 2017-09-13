South Africa

Brothers slaughter brother for feet, liver, head, blood and ‘gravy’ muti

13 September 2017 - 16:46 By Lulamile Feni
Two brothers have confessed to killing their younger brother to use his body parts for muti.
Image: iStock

Two brothers told a shocked Tsisa Falls Periodical Court‚ near Qumbu in the Eastern Cape‚ on Wednesday how they slaughtered their younger brother to use his body parts and blood for muti to cure one of them of epilepsy.

Mawethu‚ 22‚ and Luvo Gwayi‚ 26‚ are facing murder charges in connection with the killing of Buhle Gwayi‚ 9‚ who was found dead on Wednesday last week. He had been reported missing a day earlier.

The incident happened at Mdeni village at Kwam Administrative areas‚ near Shawbury in Qumbu.

Mawethu‚ taking the stand during their official bail application‚ confirmed that they were involved in the murder and it was properly planned.

They pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

“Yes‚ we slaughtered my brother as we wanted his feet‚ liver and head as well as his blood and gravy to cure Luvo‚’’ Mawethu told the shocked court.

The case was postponed to September 20.

- DispatchLIVE

