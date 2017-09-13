A hijacked Port Elizabeth businessman was stabbed more than 20 times‚ stripped and forced to kneel in the bushes‚ with his attackers poised to slit his throat‚ in six hours of raw terror that ended with his escape near Coega on Tuesday.

“I thought it was my last day on this planet. They were getting ready to kill me‚” a traumatised Pieter “PJ” Venter‚ 45‚ said from his hospital bed later.

The bloodied Lorraine resident was admitted to Greenacres Hospital at 4am‚ after breaking free of his attackers and fleeing to a nearby business‚ where a security guard called an ambulance.

The badly shaken former policeman‚ who now owns a construction and maintenance company‚ said took the Russell Road off-ramp en route home at about 10pm on Monday when he was attacked.

“I think I stopped at a red traffic light and‚ before I could blink‚ I remember two men in the back of my car,” the father of two said.

Venter said the men yanked him from behind, stabbing him as he struggled with them.

“There was blood everywhere and, because they were stabbing me, I complied,” he said.

Read the full story in The Herald