Cape Town CBD street shut amid student protest

13 September 2017 - 13:02 By Aron Hyman And Petru Saal
Cape Peninsula University of Technology. File photo.
Image: Google Maps

Police and law enforcement officials blocked off part of Wale Street in Cape Town CBD on Wednesday as protesters demanded that cases be dropped against four Cape Peninsula University of Technology students.

The student leaders were suspended for “disruption” and other misconduct at the university’s Bellville campus. The protesters held up placards and danced and sang outside a City of Cape Town subcouncil building where disciplinary hearings were reportedly taking place. It was not clear why the hearings were being held there.

There have been violent protests across CPUT’s campuses since the student leaders were suspended. At least two private security guards have been injured‚ one of them reportedly stabbed.

Police spokesman Constable Zak Marais said two suspects‚ aged 18 and 26‚ were arrested for public violence on Tuesday and would appear in court on Thursday. The chairman of the National Council of Provinces‚ Thandi Modise‚ will be installed as CPUT chancellor on Thursday. She takes over from former finance minister Trevor Manuel.

