Fort Hare students continue stay-away as talks deadlock

“Our argument was that management must allow the students back to class while they continue with the disciplinary hearing‚ but they refused‚” said Cwele.

He said students were still on a stay-away as there had been no mass meeting with students to inform them to go back.

“We want to have this matter resolved as soon as possible‚ but by the look of this the management is not willing to get this back to normal. Time is not on our side as students were supposed to be busy preparing for the end-of-year examination‚ but we have a management that does not care about the future of the students‚” he said.

Cwele said they were considering getting a mediator.

Yesterday a group of singing students approaching the campus were dispersed by police with rubber bullets. University spokesperson Khotso Moabi was not immediately available for comment.

- Daily Dispatch