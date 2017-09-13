Gauteng health department bank accounts blocked‚ phone lines cut

The Gauteng Department of Health has had 14 FNB bank accounts attached after failing to pay Joubert Attorneys for four medical negligence claims.

In order to force payment the sheriff of the court has attached the department's bank accounts.

This means they can't spend money until they have paid the legal firm.

In this case the department owes R33.7-million for four cases of children brain damaged at birth.

Gauteng department of health is facing an avalanche of negligence claims‚ mostly linked to children born with brain damage due to mothers being denied necessary C-sections. It has R21.96-billion claimed against it by lawyers awaiting judgment in negligence cases‚ according to its latest annual report. This is just over half of this financial year's R40.2-billion health budget.

The department has often had its assets attached‚ forcing it to pay claims but in this case the sheriff first attached the furniture to force payment and then removed the furniture from the office two weeks ago.