"Who says girls don’t want to be on top?"

That is the slogan in a department of health initiative to fight HIV infections in South Africa‚ used on a "She Conquers" campaign billboard which has caused outrage.

Eve Dmochowska‚ a Johannesburg resident‚ complained on Facebook that the tagline was sexually suggestive.

"It’s disgusting‚ degrading and completely unacceptable‚" she wrote.

"Must I explain to my 15-year-old daughter what her government means when it questions why she 'doesn’t want to be on top'?"

"Must I explain to her that in actual fact she really 'does' want to be on top‚ and why she deserves to be on top‚ and why she CAN be on top - because we are talking about her future‚ and not a sex position?" wrote Dmochowska.