Judgment has been reserved in the urgent application brought in the South Gauteng High Court by billionaire entrepreneur Magdalena Wierzycka against former government spin doctor and owner of ANN7 Mzwanele Manyi.

Acting Judge Fiona Dippenaar did not give the date when judgment will be delivered in the matter.

Wierzycka‚ chief executive of Sygnia Asset Management and South Africa’s richest woman‚ is seeking an order to declare statements Manyi made against her on Twitter and Facebook defamatory.

In one of the statements‚ Manyi said Wierzycka was guilty of economic “terrorism”.

Advocate Vuyani Ngalwana SC‚ representing Manyi‚ said Manyi was responding to an opinion he disagreed with in a “robust” political discussion and Wierzycka could have “responded in kind”.

Ngalwana said if the interdict is granted against Manyi the “chilling effect” on free speech will be “palpable”.