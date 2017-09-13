McKinsey ignored staff warnings in Gupta scandal, ex-employees say

But the ex-employees said they had attended meetings in Johannesburg where problems with that firm and a precursor company employing the same principal staff had been discussed much earlier: as far back as 2013.

The ex-employees said they would have expected such concerns to have been escalated to managers outside South Africa, although they did not know if that had happened.

Ultimately, McKinsey accepted the Eskom account in spite of the warnings, the sources said.

"We turned a blind eye," said one.

McKinsey spokesman John said he could not comment on meetings that may have taken place without knowing the names of the participants.

Natasha Mazzone of the opposition Democratic Alliance, a member of the parliamentary committee investigating the affair, said the committee would be looking at what McKinsey knew, and when, about the intentions of its local partners.

“If McKinsey is found to have been deliberately misleading South Africa and assisting in state capture, they will certainly be held to account and recommendations will be made to the portfolio committee.”

"STATE OF CAPTURE"

McKinsey's Eskom contract was huge for the consultancy, accounting for more than half of its South African revenue, according to the two ex-employees. The deal coalesced even as a number of other business services firms were curtailing their work for state firms in the wake of an anti-corruption watchdog's report into the Guptas.

The 355-page report by the constitutionally-mandated Public Protector watchdog, entitled "State of Capture", accused the government of improperly steering hundreds of millions of dollars in state contracts to Gupta-controlled firms.