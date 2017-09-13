Eastern Cape Social Development MEC Nancy Sihlwayi‚ along with officials from her department‚ on Wednesday visited the home of a 56-year-old woman near Queenstown who allegedly stabbed and killed one of her daughter's three alleged rapists and wounded the other two.

Sihlwayi’s reason for the visit to the woman’s home in Qumbu village in Zwartwater is to try to calm the affected families and also outline the government's interventions in the community.

The mother‚ who cannot be named to protect the identity of her daughter‚ is out on R500 bail. The alleged gang rape took place on September 2 at an unoccupied house in the village.