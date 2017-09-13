MEC visits mother who allegedly killed rapist
Eastern Cape Social Development MEC Nancy Sihlwayi‚ along with officials from her department‚ on Wednesday visited the home of a 56-year-old woman near Queenstown who allegedly stabbed and killed one of her daughter's three alleged rapists and wounded the other two.
Sihlwayi’s reason for the visit to the woman’s home in Qumbu village in Zwartwater is to try to calm the affected families and also outline the government's interventions in the community.
The mother‚ who cannot be named to protect the identity of her daughter‚ is out on R500 bail. The alleged gang rape took place on September 2 at an unoccupied house in the village.
The woman and her daughter have been offered emotional support and counselling while NGOs and general citizens have offered to help the mother with her legal costs.
The social workers received a warm welcome from the mother‚ who told them her story and how she had suffered since the incident.
Speaking about the visit‚ the department’s spokesman‚ Mzukisi Solani‚ said the young girl has been under severe distress after allegedly being blamed for the death of one of the rapists.
“The MEC has also made resources available to the girl that alerted the mother to the alleged gang rape after she tried to commit suicide. She was being victimised by her community‚” he said.
- DispatchLIVE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE