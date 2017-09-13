SARS official Vlok Symington has hit back at his employer‚ who in court papers filed on Monday denied his allegations of political interference at the Revenue Service.

The High Court battle started in August when Symington applied for an urgent interdict to halt disciplinary proceedings against him.

SARS has maintained that there is no witch hunt against Symington‚ who made headlines after an alleged hostage drama in a SARS boardroom in October last year.

Symington alleges he was held against his will by members of the Hawks and Thabo Titi‚ personal bodyguard to Commissioner Tom Moyane as they attempted to take back documents sent to Symington in error.

The documents relate to fraud charges brought against former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.