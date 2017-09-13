Police blood expert grapples with mystery of Marli van Breda's missing blood

Just like her own memory of that fateful night‚ bloody evidence of the attack on Marli van Breda in the triple-axe murder case is missing.

Two major questions hung over the trial of Henri van Breda in the high court in Cape Town on Wednesday: why was none of Marli’s blood or DNA found on the head of the axe allegedly used to attack her? And why was none of her blood found on the shorts and socks of the accused?

On Tuesday‚ police blood spatter expert Captain Marius Joubert described how blood from the other family members on Van Breda’s socks and shorts indicated he was far closer to the “blood-shedding” events than he made out in his plea statement.