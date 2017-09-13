South Africa

Power restored to Joburg inner city

13 September 2017 - 18:06 By Timeslive
Johannesburg Skyline at night.
Johannesburg Skyline at night.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Lucky Nxumalo

City Power has restored electricity to all customers who were affected by the power interruption in Johannesburg‚ the city announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Large parts of the city were plunged into darkness the Sunday before last due to cable theft in underground tunnels. .

Acting MMC for Environmental Infrastructure Services Department (EISD) Dr Valencia Ntombi Khumalo thanked all affected business and residential customers of the Johannesburg Inner City for their patience and understanding during the time of the outage and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

READ MORE

It's grim in blackout Jozi

A Johannesburg resident had to abandon her home and find temporary accommodation after a major power outage hit the city centre a week ago.
News
1 day ago

Residents, businesses angry - two weeks of darkness in Joburg's CBD

A Johannesburg resident had to pack up her life and find temporary accommodation after a major power outage hit the city centre a week ago.
News
2 days ago

Residents and business suffering due to power outages in Joburg CBD

Increased traffic‚ theft‚ long queues at ATMs and rotten food‚ are some of the challenges Johannesburg city centre residents and businesses have had ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. MPs grill NSFAS‚ WSU‚ Intellimali over R14-million student deposit South Africa
  2. Judgment reserved in Wierzycka and Manyi matter South Africa
  3. Toddler shot during house robbery South Africa
  4. Two meter taxis set alight in Pretoria South Africa
  5. Power restored to Joburg inner city South Africa

Latest Videos

[WARNING: Graphic content] The moment police shot a 14-year-old boy at close ...
Why Joburg woman wrestled robbers for handbag
X