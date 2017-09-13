SAA to cut flights by 23%

South African Airways (SAA) plans to significantly reduce its flights by 23% from the end of the year‚ 37% of which would be on domestic routes‚ 11% regional and 4% on international.

The initiative is part of a programme to remove loss-making routes and rationalise the airline's network.

The flight reduction will be the outcome of the exiting of narrow body aircraft from the airline's fleet‚ with one having already left and four more expected to leave by December 2017.

The last of the five excess wide-body aircraft will exit the fleet in October 2018.

These plans were revealed in a presentation by SAA executives submitted to Parliament's standing committee on finance Wednesday.