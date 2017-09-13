A 17-year-old rural schoolgirl was found dead with multiple stab wounds in her upper body in a homestead in the Eastern Cape village of Libode on Tuesday.

The victim‚ a pupil at Sehushe Senior Secondary School in Corhana village‚ was found lying in a pool of blood in a house she was staying in at Mchonco village in Mdlankomo administrative area less than 5km outside Libode.

Mthatha police spokeswoman Captain Dineo Koena said the body had been discovered by the girl’s neighbours.

She also confirmed that the victim‚ who cannot be named as her family has not yet been notified‚ had been raped.

"They[neighbours]didn't see her the whole day on Tuesday and decided to go and investigate at her home‚" said Koena.

A case of rape and murder has been opened at Ngqeleni police station. Koena said anyone with information can contact the nearest police or phone Lieutenant-Colonel Nodlabi on 079 890 0806.

- DispatchLIVE