I went to Victoria Hospital. An ambulance drew up but the disorientated boy I’d seen spitting blood earlier wasn’t inside‚ but the driver was able to contact the Metro Emergency Medical Services (EMS) control room and locate him at Groote Schuur.

I drove there against traffic‚ still not knowing his name. A nurse who could have turned me away helped me find the correct room. He was lying on his right-hand side with blood on his mattress. Rubber bullets had broken his ribs and smashed his tongue.

Pinkie‚ his mother‚ stood next to him‚ dabbing his swollen cheeks with paper towel. She’d ridden in the ambulance with him after receiving the kind of phone call — a paramedic‚ clipped and to the point — that parents dread.

“I’d last seen him in the morning. You know how boys get. I think they heard something was happening at the harbour and went to look‚” she said.

She is unemployed‚ a single mother to five children. She moved to Imizamo Yethu from the Eastern Cape in 2013‚ with Ona joining her two years ago. While we spoke her oldest son‚ aged 18‚ came into the ward for a moment and held his brother’s hand.