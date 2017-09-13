Treasury is considering a request by the SABC for a guarantee of R3-billion‚ Parliament's standing committee on finance was told on Wednesday.

This is the first time that the exact amount required by the public broadcaster has been made public.

Granting the guarantee would raise total state guarantees which stand at R474bn‚ up from last year's R470bn.

Government's contingent liabilities in the form of guarantees are of concern to credit ratings agencies‚ particularly because of the precarious state of several state-owned enterprises.